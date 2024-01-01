Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of iris, black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, cardamom, mace, face powder, licorice, leather, graphite, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of iris, black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, cardamom, mace, face powder, licorice, leather, graphite, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

