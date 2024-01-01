Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, face powder, pink pepper, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, face powder, pink pepper, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

36 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle. 36 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle.

