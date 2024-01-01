Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, rhubarb, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

24 months in barrique and cask, 24 months in bottle.


