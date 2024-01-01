|
Monica di Sardegna Antigua 2022
Monica di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, plum and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2024