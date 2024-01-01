Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, plum and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

Aged in cement tanks.


