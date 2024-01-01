|
Carignano del Sulcis Rosso Grotta Rossa 2021
Carignano del Sulcis (Sardinia)
Carignano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry and arbutus berry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2024