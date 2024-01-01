|
Squinzano Rosso Mani del Sud 2018
Squinzano (Apulia)
|
Negroamaro, Sangiovese, Malvasia Nera
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, carob, walnut husk, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Aged in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2024
| --