|
Salice Salentino Rosso Mani del Sud 2021
Salice Salentino (Apulia)
|
Negroamaro, Malvasia Nera
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
Aged in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2024
| --