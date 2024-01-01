Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, raspberry, carob, juniper, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

6 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


