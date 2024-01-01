|
Terragnolo Primitivo 2020
(Apulia)
|
Primitivo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
Fermented in cask, Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2024
| --