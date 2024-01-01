|
Terrazze Alte 2021
(Lombardy)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of rose, pomegranate, strawberry, plum, blueberry and red orange.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.
12 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Roasted fish, Sauteed white meat, Roasted white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2024