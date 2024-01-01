|
Nuragus di Cagliari Pedraia 2022
Nuragus di Cagliari (Sardinia)
Nuragus
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, kiwi, pineapple, pear and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
Aged in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Vegetable and fish appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2003
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| June 2024
| --