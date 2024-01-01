Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, bergamot, pear, melon, peach, linden, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

The Sauvignon Blanc ferments in acacia wood barrels.


