Salice Salentino Bianco Mani del Sud 2021
Salice Salentino (Apulia)
Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, bergamot, pear, melon, peach, linden, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.
The Sauvignon Blanc ferments in acacia wood barrels.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2024
| --