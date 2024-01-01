|
Vermentino di Sardegna Cala Silente 2022
Vermentino di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pear, pineapple and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 10, Summer 2003
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2024
| --