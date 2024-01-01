Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, grapefruit and banana followed by aromas of hawthorn, elder flower, box flower, papaya, plum, bell pepper, honey, hazelnut, rosemary, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, grapefruit and banana.

11 months in cask, 27 months in steel tanks and bottle.


