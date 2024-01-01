|
Friuli Isonzo Bianco Lis 2018
Lis Neris (Italy)
Friuli Isonzo (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, grapefruit and banana followed by aromas of hawthorn, elder flower, box flower, papaya, plum, bell pepper, honey, hazelnut, rosemary, vanilla and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, grapefruit and banana.
11 months in cask, 27 months in steel tanks and bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2024