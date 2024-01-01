Intense onion skin pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense onion skin pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, pomegranate, raspberry, plum and apple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and pomegranate.

Produced with the Charmat method.


