|
Ilmamaà Brut Rosato
(Apulia)
|
Susumaniello
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, pomegranate, raspberry, plum and apple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and pomegranate.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|June 2024