Carignano del Sulcis Rosato Tre Torri 2022
Carignano del Sulcis (Sardinia)
Carignano
Rose Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and cyclamen followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, strawberry and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Meat and fish appetizers, Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
June 2024