  Diciotto Fanali 2019, Apollonio (Italy)

Diciotto Fanali 2019

Apollonio (Italy)

(Apulia)
Negroamaro
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Apulia)
Deep onion pink skin and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, apple, pink pepper and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

Fermented in acacia wood barrique, 12 months in acacia wood barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

June 2024


