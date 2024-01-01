Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and apricot jam followed by aromas of peach jam, quince jam, date, citrus fruit peel, lychee, candied fruits, honey, caramel, lavender, walnut, tamarind, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Few months in barrique.


