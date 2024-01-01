|
Carignano del Sulcis Rosso Riserva Rocca Rubia 2021
Carignano del Sulcis (Sardinia)
|
Carignano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, raspberry, chocolate, carob, tobacco, myrtle, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
12 months in barrique, about 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2003
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2024
| --