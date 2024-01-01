Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, cigar box, licorice, face powder, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

18 months in barrique, about 10 months in bottle.


