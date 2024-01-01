|
Ilmamaà Brut
(Apulia)
|
Verdeca
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, tangerine and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, pineapple and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of tangerine, green apple and peach.
Refermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2020
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2024
| --