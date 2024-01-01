intense straw yellow color and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. intense straw yellow color and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pear, grapefruit, almond, honey and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.


