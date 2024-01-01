|
Solais 2018
(Sardinia)
|
n.d.
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
intense straw yellow color and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, pear, grapefruit, almond, honey and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|June 2024