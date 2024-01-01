|
Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Rosé Cruasé 2019
Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, bread crust, pink grapefruit, plum and tangerine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 40 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Cold cuts, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧
| August 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2024
| --