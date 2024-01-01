Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pera and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, grapefruit, citron, plum, medlar, hazelnut, honey, praline, butter and croissant.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 80 months.


