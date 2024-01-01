Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Pas Dosé Cuvée Serafino 2016, Dal Maso (Italy)

Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Pas Dosé Cuvée Serafino 2016

Dal Maso (Italy)

Lessini (Veneto)
Durella
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pera and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, grapefruit, citron, plum, medlar, hazelnut, honey, praline, butter and croissant.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 80 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Roasted fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

June 2024


