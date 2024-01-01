|
Vermentino di Sardegna Villa Solais 2022
Vermentino di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, pineapple, kiwi, fennel, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2024