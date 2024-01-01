|
Laicale 2020
(Apulia)
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, mango and grapefruit followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, bergamot, plum, tangerine, honey, praline, butter, vanilla and hawthorn.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, mango and grapefruit.
Fermented in acacia wood barrique, 12 months in acacia wood barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2024
| --