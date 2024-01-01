Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, mango and grapefruit followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, bergamot, plum, tangerine, honey, praline, butter, vanilla and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, mango and grapefruit.

Fermented in acacia wood barrique, 12 months in acacia wood barrique, 6 months in bottle.


