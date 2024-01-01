|
Villa di Chiesa 2022
(Sardinia)
Chardonnay, Other Grapes
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, banana and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, apple, pear, peach, almond, butter, mineral and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, banana and grapefruit.
Fermented and aged in barrique for 6 months.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2024
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧
| June 2003
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2024
| --