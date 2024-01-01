|
Friuli Isonzo Bianco Fiore di Campo Gold Cuvée F2 2019
Lis Neris (Italy)
Friuli Isonzo (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc, Friulano, Riesling
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, bergamot and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, box flower, broom, apple, lemon, pear, peach, pineapple, plum, nettle, green bell pepper, almond and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, bergamot and grapefruit.
22 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2024