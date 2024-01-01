Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, bergamot and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, box flower, broom, apple, lemon, pear, peach, pineapple, plum, nettle, green bell pepper, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, bergamot and grapefruit.

22 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.


