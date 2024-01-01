|
Copertino Rosso Riserva Divoto 2013
Copertino (Apulia)
Negroamaro (70%), Montepulciano (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of prune, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry jam, blueberry jam, carob, tobacco, cocoa, coffee, licorice, cardamom, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.
24 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2019
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2024
| --