Pinot Nero dell'Oltrepò Pavese Noir 2020
Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dried rose followed by aromas of strawberry, plum, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, leather, pink pepper, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
12 months in Burgundian pièce.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2024
| --