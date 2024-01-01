|
Carignano del Sulcis Rosso Superiore Terre Brune 2019
Carignano del Sulcis (Sardinia)
Carignano, Bovale
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blackberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, tar, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|June 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1999
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 10, Summer 2003
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2024
| --