Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, pomegranate and carob. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, pomegranate and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

11 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle. 11 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.

