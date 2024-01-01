|
Nerolignite 2022
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (95%), Canaiolo Nero, Colorino (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
8 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2024