Rosso di Montepulciano 2020
Rosso di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (95%), Canaiolo Nero, Colorino (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧
| June 2013
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧
| June 2013
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2024
| --