Collio Malvasia Petris 2022
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Malvasia Istriana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and apricot followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pineapple, peach, plum, grapefruit, linden, thyme, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and apricot.
Part of the wine ages in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|July 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2014
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2024
| --