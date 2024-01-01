Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, medlar, pineapple, peach, citron, grapefruit and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Part of this wine ages in cask.


