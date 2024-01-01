|
Collio Pinot Bianco Talis 2022
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, medlar, pineapple, peach, citron, grapefruit and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Part of this wine ages in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|July 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2014
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2024
| --