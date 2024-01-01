Brilliant copper yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent. Brilliant copper yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of jasmine, hawthorn, melon, pineapple, pear, peach, pink grapefruit, ginger and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

A small part of this wine ages in cask.


