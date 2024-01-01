|
Grottino di Roccaviva Rosso L'Essenza 2020
Grottino di Roccanova (Basilicata)
|
Sangiovese, Cabnernet Sauvignon, Malvasia Nera di Basilicata, Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of rose, blackberry, blueberry, black currant, carob, cocoa, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
8 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2024