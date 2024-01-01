|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2019
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (98%), Colorino (2%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, leather, mace, menthol and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
18 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2013
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2013
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2013
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2024
| --