Limpid, colorless and crystalline.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, blackberry, geranium, honey and hazelnut with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, perceptible sweetness, balanced roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey and hazelnut.

Distilled in a steam batch distiller.


