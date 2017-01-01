Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this brandy   Share on Google+ 

Grappa Sherry Cask, Segnana (Italy)

Grappa Sherry Cask

Segnana (Italy)

Trentino
Pomace of Chardonnay (60%), Schiava (40%)
Grappa Grappa Score:

Trentino
Limpid, intense amber color, crystalline.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of banana, praline, walnut, prune, rancho, honey, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, walnut, prune and honey.

Distilled in batch distiller. Aged for at least 5 years in casks used for the production of Sherry (Jerez).

Alcohol: 38% 18 °C
(64 °F)

April 2017


 Share this brandy   Share on Google+ 

Other Segnana's brandies 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Brandies List



DiWineTaste Polls
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in April?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.