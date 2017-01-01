Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Grappa MVV Artigianale, Moris Farms (Italy)

Grappa MVV Artigianale

Moris Farms (Italy)

Tuscany
(Distiller: Distilleria Nannoni)
Pomace of Vermentino and Viognier
Grappa Grappa Score:

Limpid, crystalline, brilliant amber color.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of quince, apricot, vanilla, hazelnut, candied fruits, dried fig, licorice, honey and date, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apricot, honey, date and quince.

Distilled in a batch steam operated alembic still. Aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 42% 18 °C
(64 °F)

August 2017


