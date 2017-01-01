Limpid, crystalline, brilliant amber color. Limpid, crystalline, brilliant amber color.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of quince, apricot, vanilla, hazelnut, candied fruits, dried fig, licorice, honey and date, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apricot, honey, date and quince.

Distilled in a batch steam operated alembic still. Aged in barrique.


