Limpid, colorless and crystalline. Limpid, colorless and crystalline.

Intense, clean and pleasing with aromas of pear, apple, hazelnut, hay and plum, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense, clean and pleasing with aromas of pear, apple, hazelnut, hay and plum, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, hazelnut and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, hazelnut and plum.

Distilled in a batch steam operated alembic still. Distilled in a batch steam operated alembic still.

