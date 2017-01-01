Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this brandy   Share on Google+ 

Grappa Gente di Maremma, Nannoni (Italy)

Grappa Gente di Maremma

Nannoni (Italy)

Tuscany
Grape Pomace
Grappa Grappa Score:

Tuscany
Limpid, colorless and crystalline.

Intense, clean and pleasing with aromas of pear, apple, hazelnut, hay and plum, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, hazelnut and plum.

Distilled in a batch steam operated alembic still.

Alcohol: 42% 13 °C
(55 °F)

October 2017


 Share this brandy   Share on Google+ 

Other Nannoni's brandies 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Brandies List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.