Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
DiWineTaste Polls    


Current Polls
Which wine do you like in August? (Result)
The best Barbaresco municipality (Result)
Corked wine (Result)

Other Polls
Advices on the purchase of wine (Result)
Alcohol free wine (Result)
Alcohol-free wine consumption (Result)
Alternative closures (Result)
Aperitif wines (Result)
At the end of a meal... (Result)
Biodynamic wine (Result)
Choosing wine (Result)
Choosing wine at the restaurant (Result)
Decanting wines (Result)
Denominations and quality (Result)
Do you know wine? (Result)
Famous or unknown wineries? (Result)
Guides Usefulness (Result)
How much do you spend for a wine to be drunk with friends? (Result)
How much do you spend for wine at restaurant? (Result)
How much do you spend for your daily wine? (Result)
How much important are guides? (Result)
How much wine do you have? (Result)
How often do you buy wine? (Result)
Is wine genuine? (Result)
Italian Denominations (Result)
Italian Sparkling Wines (Result)
Italian wines (Result)
National appellations (Result)
Natural wine (Result)
Organic wine (Result)
Personal cellar (Result)
Rose wines (Result)
Small wineries (Result)
Synthetic corks (Result)
Tasting notes (Result)
The best Barolo municipality (Result)
The best dolcetto (Result)
The best fortified wine (Result)
The best lambrusco (Result)
The best red grape (Result)
The best sparkling wine (Result)
The best white grape (Result)
The pleasure of tasting (Result)
What distillate do you like? (Result)
What do you drink with pizza? (Result)
What do you think about natural wines? (Result)
What does count in a wine? (Result)
When do you drink wine? (Result)
Where do you buy your wine? (Result)
Where do you drink wine? (Result)
Which wine do you buy? (Result)
Which wine do you like in April? (Result)
Which wine do you like in December? (Result)
Which wine do you like in February? (Result)
Which wine do you like in January? (Result)
Which wine do you like in July? (Result)
Which wine do you like in June? (Result)
Which wine do you like in March? (Result)
Which wine do you like in May? (Result)
Which wine do you like in November? (Result)
Which wine do you like in October? (Result)
Which wine do you like in September? (Result)
Which wine do you like? (Result)
Wine and appellations (Result)
Wine and barrique (Result)
Wine and chemistry (Result)
Wine and media (Result)
Wine and restaurant (Result)
Wine and seasons (Result)
Wine at the restaurant (Result)
Wine by the glass (Result)
Wine in brik packaging (Result)
Wine is... (Result)
Wine labels (Result)
Wine list (Result)
Wine pairing (Result)
Wines of the world (Result)
Wood chips and labels (Result)
Wood chips in wine (Result)

What kind of wine do you like having in August?


Result

