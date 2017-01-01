Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry and geranium.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

A part ages for 6 months in cask.


