|
Diano d'Alba Sorì Bruni 2015
Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry and almond.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
Ages in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Cold Cuts, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| September 2012
| --
|2012
|
| January 2015
| --
|2015
|
| March 2017
| --