Barbera d'Alba San Quirico 2013
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, cyclamen, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| September 2009
| --
|2009
|
| September 2012
| --
|2010
|
| January 2015
| --
|2013
|
| March 2017
| --