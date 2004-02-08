Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

16 months in cask. 16 months in cask.

