Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Barbera d'Alba Superiore La Marchesa 2013, Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Barbera d'Alba Superiore La Marchesa 2013

Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Barbera
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, mace and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

16 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

March 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Manzone Giovanni's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Our Readers' Reviews  

Readers' Score:  

Author Review
gilberto65
Enophile



Messages: 114
Wines: 25
Distillates: 0

Joined:
08/02/2004 21:27:51
Score:  04/03/2017 19:12:49
Una barbera fatta proprio bene e capace di esprimere la potenza della terra di Langa con la piacevole vena acida di questa uva. Naso piacevolissimo di ciliegie e frutti rossi con legno ben dosato. Ottimo finale senza imprecisioni. Un ottimo vino.
Gilberto

Place of Tasting: Bologna
Price: € 20.00

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in April?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.