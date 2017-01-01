Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore 2015, Antica Tenuta Pietramore (Italy)

Montepulciano
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Legume soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

March 2017


