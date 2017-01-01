Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


