|
Barolo Bricat 2011
Barolo (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, strawberry, vanilla, rose, iris, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, tobacco and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
30 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| April 2009
|
|2007
|
| August 2013
| --
|2011
|
| March 2017
| --